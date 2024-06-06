Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Up 2.5%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $14.97. 50,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 30,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Electromed Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.14%.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 76.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

