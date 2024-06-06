Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 463.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 273,703 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

