Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 463.38% from the company’s current price.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.