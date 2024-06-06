Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,176,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Elevance Health by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $541.12. 615,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.19.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

