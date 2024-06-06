Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,176,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Elevance Health by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $541.12. 615,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.19.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

