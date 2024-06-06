Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $646.00 at Bank of America

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $621.00 to $646.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

ELV stock opened at $539.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

