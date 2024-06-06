Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $840.07

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $840.07 and last traded at $839.54, with a volume of 189012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $831.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $261,189,573. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 209,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 905,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.