EMG Holdings L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

EMG Holdings L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Globalstar comprises about 0.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.06% of Globalstar worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 881,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

