Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 474,193 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. 3,544,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

