ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 839,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 292,331 shares.The stock last traded at $30.37 and had previously closed at $31.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on E. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ENI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 632,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 43,286 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

