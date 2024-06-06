Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Financial Comparison

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.27%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $250,000.00 17.15 -$12.30 million ($23.63) -0.19 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A $1.37 million $0.01 14.81

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -105.39% -87.03% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 49.71% 3.18%

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Giiant Pharma, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of its compounds; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; a co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd; and a transformative strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences for advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis therapy. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs. The company was formerly known as Enzon, Inc and changed its name to Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

