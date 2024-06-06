ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 72.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 69.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $96.46 million and approximately $2,508.41 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 72.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,060.37 or 1.00009945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00108276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.08672135 USD and is down -69.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $500.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

