Essential Planning LLC. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Essential Planning LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 2,306,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,876. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
