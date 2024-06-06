Essential Planning LLC. Has $790,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.87. 1,643,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

