Ethereum Price Tops $3,844.70 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,844.70 or 0.05409010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $461.94 billion and $13.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00051529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,149,064 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

