EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,759 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,271,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,082,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00.

Shares of EVCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 155,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,198. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

