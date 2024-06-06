Evercore ISI Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.44.

PVH Stock Up 3.8 %

PVH stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after acquiring an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 234.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

