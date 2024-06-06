Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Trimmed by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,387 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.31% of Evergy worth $157,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

