Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,846. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

