Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.95. 342,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,906. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

