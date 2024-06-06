Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,534 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.57. 621,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

