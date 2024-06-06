Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Buys $30,850.82 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Christen bought 19,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $197,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Expensify Stock Performance
Expensify stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a SEC Filing?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.