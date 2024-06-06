Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Buys $30,850.82 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Christen bought 19,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $197,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.