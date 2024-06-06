FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00.

FDS opened at $401.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

