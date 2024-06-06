Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

