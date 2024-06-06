Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 37,206,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 103,684,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

