FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading Down 1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 16,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 26,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
FAT Brands Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
FAT Brands Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.