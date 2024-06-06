FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading Down 1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 16,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 26,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

