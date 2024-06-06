Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $53,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.04. 238,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.94. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

