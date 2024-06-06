FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock Price Down 21.1%

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 221,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 90,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

