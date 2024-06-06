Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 75,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 13,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

