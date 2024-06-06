Financial Review: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 3 1 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 8.17% 11.33% 1.03% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 1.98 $79.92 million $1.66 25.99 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Dacotah Banks on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

