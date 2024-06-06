First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.56

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as low as $10.28. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

