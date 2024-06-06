First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.56

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as low as $10.28. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
