First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after purchasing an additional 869,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 575,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.