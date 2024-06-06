First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $21,312.50 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.51. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

