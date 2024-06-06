First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

First of Long Island Stock Up 1.7 %

FLIC stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.