First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
First of Long Island Stock Up 1.7 %
FLIC stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.