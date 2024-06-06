First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

