First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 5,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Stock Average Calculator
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.