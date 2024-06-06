First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 5,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( NASDAQ:FTAG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

