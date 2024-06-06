First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,522,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 189,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,498. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

