Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $132.79 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

