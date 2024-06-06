Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 6,893 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,241. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five9 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

