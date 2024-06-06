Flare (FLR) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last week, Flare has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $35.91 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,909,480,720 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,909,480,720.006355 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02868771 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,004,601.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

