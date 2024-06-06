Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.00

Shares of Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.08), with a volume of 2264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.05).

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.15.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

