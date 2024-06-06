Fortrea (FTRE) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fortrea to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fortrea and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 4 5 1 2.55 Fortrea Competitors 308 1201 2088 33 2.51

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Fortrea’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortrea has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% Fortrea Competitors -3,334.93% -1,311.64% -38.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fortrea and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion -$3.40 million -19.68 Fortrea Competitors $996.88 million -$125.17 million 4.42

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fortrea beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

