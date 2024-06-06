Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.65. 10,670,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 14,374,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

