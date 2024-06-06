Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.44

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 17785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.