Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3,434.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,913 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $19,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Freshpet by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,591 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.53. 635,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,709. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 714.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

