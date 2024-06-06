FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.55). 47,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 25,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.61).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 383.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £416.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,879.47 and a beta of 0.58.

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

FW Thorpe Company Profile

In related news, insider Craig Muncaster sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £128,700 ($164,894.30). Corporate insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

