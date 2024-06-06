G999 (G999) Trading Down 44.6% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00051642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000992 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

