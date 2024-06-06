GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 8,850 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 522.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,563. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $287.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.