GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,012,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,978,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,035,307 shares of company stock worth $137,495,051 and have sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 2,216,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

