GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $4.10 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 469,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,559. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.