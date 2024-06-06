GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $4.10 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
SPB stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 469,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,559. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
