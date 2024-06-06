GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,629 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.34% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.3% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,217,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 506,693 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SCRM stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 97,900 shares. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

