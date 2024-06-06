GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $679,000 Investment in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.64% of 99 Acquisition Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 99 Acquisition Group alerts:

99 Acquisition Group Price Performance

NNAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 7,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.42.

99 Acquisition Group Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.